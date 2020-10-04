Bucshon: “Some things around the President could have been done better”

INDIANAPOLIS- Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus, expressing concern about the nationwide spread of the virus that has now hospitalized the President of the United States.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the President and First Lady and all who are suffering from this virus,” said the congressman and former physician, who represents Indiana’s eighth congressional district.

“Let me just tell you, as a physician, this is serious,” Bucshon said Friday when asked about the potential impact of President Trump’s diagnosis on the population at large. “I hope that there are people who are out there that weren’t taking it seriously, now that will look at this and take this for what this is, a dangerous virus that needs to be taken seriously.”

In light of the number of cases stemming from recent events at the White House and elsewhere, Bucshon was also asked if the situation should have been handled differently by the administration.

“I do think there are some things around the president that could have been done better, no doubt,” said Bucshon. “It shows that the COVID-19 virus is very contagious.”

“This virus is extremely serious, and we are all at risk,” said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). “I’m praying for President Trump, the First Lady, and everyone who is battling COVID-19.”

“It was probably a matter of time,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who also appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus. “Obviously our thoughts & prayers go out to the President and First Lady, and others who have tested positive. The president comes in contact with a lot of people, and despite taking a number of cautions, I’m not surprised this happened.”

Banks said Friday that he was confident President Trump would recover, and felt it was unfair for Democrats or others to blame the president for his positive diagnosis.

“The president’s a fighter first and foremost,” said Banks. “I have no doubt he’ll get through it and get through it quickly, but we know a lot more about COVID-19 than we did a few months ago… so there’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic that the president and the first lady will get through this very, very soon.”

Rep Bucshon on @FOX59 : “Let me just tell you, as a physician… this is serious… I hope that there are people who are out there that weren't taking it seriously, now that will look at this and take this for what this is… a dangerous virus that needs to be taken seriously.” pic.twitter.com/OLHASVbSTA — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) October 4, 2020

I'm praying for President Trump, the First Lady, and everyone who is battling #COVID19. This virus is extremely serious, and we are all at risk. Please, please be safe and take care of yourselves. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) October 2, 2020

President Trump never stops working. I’ve watched him up close for four years. He just doesn’t stop.



Never bet against him! 🇺🇸 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) October 3, 2020