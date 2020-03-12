Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau in coronavirus self-isolation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.
Trudeau’s office said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom and began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late Wednesday night. She is being tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.
The statement said “Out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”