Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau in coronavirus self-isolation

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau’s office said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom and began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late Wednesday night. She is being tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.

The statement said “Out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”