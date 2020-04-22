Carmel senior living facility experiences ‘loss of life’ due to COVID-19

CARMEL, Ind. — At least one person at a senior living facility in Carmel has died due to COVID-19.

Carmel Health & Living Community released a statement on their website that reads in part:

“Throughout the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic, our dedicated associates have taken extraordinary measures to ensure the health and safety of our residents. Even with those aggressive measures, Carmel Health & Living Community has experienced the loss of life due to complications from COVID-19 and we are deeply saddened and join the families in mourning this tremendous loss.”

Carmel Health & Living Community went on to say that they are testing residents who show COVID-19 symptoms, and those who test positive are cared for in isolation.

The care facility added that they are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Associates who work at the facility are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and have been given personal protective equipment to wear while on the job and away from the facility, according to Carmel Health & Living Community.

