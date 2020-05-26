Carmel to hold parade celebrating healthcare heroes at assisted living facility

CARMEL — The City of Carmel announced Tuesday that a parade celebrating healthcare workers will be held Wednesday at the Bickford of Carmel assisted living facility.

Carmel’s police and fire departments will take part in the parade, and the public is encouraged to participate by decorating their vehicles with signs or balloons and gathering in the back parking lot of the Black Iris Estate at 3 p.m. The Black Iris Estate is located at 5801 E. 116th Street in Carmel.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and route details will be provided at the line up location.

This “drive-by parade” is designed to honor residents as well as the associates who are working tirelessly every day on behalf of the greatest generation and our most vulnerable population. The toll of the virus as well as the visiting restrictions have affected residents, their families and associates and this parade is one way to bring cheer. The City of Carmel