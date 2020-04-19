Central Indiana Police Foundation creates #BackTheLine fund to support officers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Central Indiana Police Foundation on Sunday announced the creation of the #BackTheLine fund as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CIPF says the fund will “support our officers and their families affected by COVID-19, support and expand the feeding our officers program, and help provide PPE to officers in the line of duty.”

Donations are tax deductible, according to CIPF.

“Our officers are essential personnel every day but especially now during this pandemic. Please help us help them to continue to serve our communities around Central Indiana,” said CIPF on Facebook.

Click here to make a donation.