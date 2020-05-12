Central Indiana restaurants welcome back their customers to dine

CARMEL — For the first time in more than a month, restaurants in central Indiana are able to welcome customers to their tables.

It’s a sigh of relief for business owners, but the freedom comes with new stresses.

“Right now, it’s all about confidence,” explained Kevin Woody Rider, owner of Woody’s Library Restaurant in Carmel. “People have to have confidence to come out and feel they are safe.”

Restaurants say they are testing their employees’ temperatures before starting work, and everyone is wearing gloves and masks. At Woody’s, they are serving all of their silverware in pre-packaged, small bags, and their menu is available by barcode if people don’t want to touch a physical menu.

“We have enough reservations that we are going to be full tonight,” says Rider.

Some customers could be seen wearing masks when not eating, but not everyone remained covered.

“Zoom has its pluses, but those pluses ended for me a long time ago,” customer Sue Wolfgang said with a laugh while sitting at Woody’s. “It’s like a whole new day. You almost don’t know how to act.”

Across the street from Woody’s, Agave Bar and Grill has been seeing an influx of reservations but much fewer walk-in customers. They say the majority of customers are families where parents are trying to get their kids out of the house.

“We are going to be seating every other table,” explained Agave co-owner Cynthia Zimla. “We usually close our second floor during the summer because we have our patio open, but we are going to keep all three levels open at this time so we make sure, we guarantee seating for everyone.

“A lot of people want to make sure they get the seating that they want, and they are spaced out. We can’t let fear intimidate us during these times, and I think we have to be all united more than ever.”

Savior Restaurant, also on Main Street in Carmel, opened just a month before the shut down. They never had a chance to discover what “normal” meant before having to discover this new normal. Now, they are asking employees a series of health questions before their shifts and sanitizing bathrooms and tables after every use. The tables are actually sanitized after every customer and again as a new customer approaches their table.

“To give the feeling we have done it, not the perception,” explained Shelley Najem, owner of Savor.

All three owners expressed concern over their cooking staff, who are utilizing masks in the kitchen. At times, and depending on the size of the kitchen, the spaces can become hot, humid, and stuffy. It can make mask wearing difficult and a risk for overheating.

“He has extra chefs, and every 30 minutes, they are taking a break, and they have to take their gloves off, wash their hands, take their mask off, step out,” says Najem.

We are hearing that some restaurants have decided to remain open for curbside pickup only until they feel they are financially capable of reopening. All restaurants in Marion County remain closed until at least May 15.