Chicago residents urged not to travel to Indiana amid surge in coronavirus cases

CHICAGO — Indiana hasn’t made Chicago’s quarantine list yet, but officials from the Windy City are urging residents not to travel to the Hoosier State, citing rising COVID-19 numbers.

The city updated its emergency travel order last week. Indiana was added to the warning category:

Indiana is seeing a daily case average of over 15 cases/100k/day. To allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state, it has been added to a warning list. If Indiana is unable to bring down the daily case average in the next week, they will be added to the quarantine list. Chicago residents are strongly advised to not travel to Indiana.

The city said Indiana would be added to the quarantine list if cases continue to rise. As noted, Chicago residents are “strongly advised” not to travel to Indiana.

The full quarantine list includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Anyone arriving from the states is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.