Chief physician executive discusses latest on pandemic, how Hoosiers can protect themselves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive with Community Health Network, joined FOX59 again Monday to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic and how Hoosiers can protect themselves.

Dr. Yeleti went over why the latest precautions, such as avoiding groups of ten or more, are so important in minimizing the spread of the illness.

This follows news that Indiana suffered its first death from COVID-19 after someone contracted the illness through community infection, not by traveling.

Dr. Yeleti also went over concerns about Indiana's health care system and its preparedness for the amount of cases expected in the coming weeks.