China bans foreigners from at least 8 virus-hit countries as COVID-19 cases rise

Schoolchild care workers at elementary schools wearing face masks and shields to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus attend a rally to demand better working conditions in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 6 , 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BEIJING — China has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners from at least eight countries as COVID-19 cases rise in Europe and elsewhere.

Non-Chinese can no longer enter from Russia, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Philippines, India and Bangladesh, even if they hold a valid visa or residence permit for China.

Embassies in those countries have posted online notices in recent days announcing the temporary suspension of entry.

China has enacted strict measures to guard against new infections from abroad.

Health authorities on Friday reported 30 imported cases in the most recent 24-hour period, including 15 in Shanghai. That brought the total number of imported cases during the pandemic to 3,510.