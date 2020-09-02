Classes resume at Notre Dame with phased-in approach to monitor COVID-19 cases

Notre Dame officials say they will gradually start to resume in-person classes beginning Sept. 2.

Students will return in stages, and the university will monitor how it’s working and make any adjustments as necessary.

Last month, the university shifted to virtual instruction and closed off public areas on campus. University leaders acknowledged they weren’t prepared for the early spike in COVID-19 cases.

The hope is for all classes to be held in person by Sept. 7.

Nationally, there are concerns about how colleges and universities are handling COVID-19 cases. There are more than 25,000 cases reported at colleges and universities in 37 states.

At Indiana University, 19 Greek organizations were directed to quarantine. The university has suspended in-person activities for those organizations other than dining and housing for live-in members. Those restrictions will last until at least Sept. 14.

At other campuses like Purdue and Ball State, officials said students can be suspended or expelled for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Purdue has suspended 36 students. The students can appeal.