Colts announce second vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium with walk-up appointments

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Colts announced they will team up again with Meijer to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The clinic will be on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 for Hoosiers 18 and older.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine was provided during the first clinic in April. This weekend, those who got their first dose can come back for their second dose.

In addition, the clinic will accept walk-up appointments for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.

Parking for the event is free in the South Lot off of Capitol Avenue. Appointments are available at 5-minute increments and are scheduled on a first-come, first-served bases.

Registration is not available through the state’s website. Those who got their first dose at the stadium will receive an automated reminder from Meijer to check their CDC vaccination card for their second appointment time.