Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted Sunday that he is donating over 10,000 N95 masks to help aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In his tweet, Irsay stated the masks he obtained will be given to the Indiana State Department of Health so they can be distributed to those in most urgent need.

On Sunday, the ISDH reported a total of 4,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana and 127 total Hoosier deaths.