Community Health Network limiting visitors during latest COVID-19 surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network will institute new limits on visitors in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Visitors will not be allowed in the following areas:
- Surgery
- Inpatient
- Oncology
- Emergency Department
- Ambulatory
Other units and circumstances will have limited visitation:
- Maternity (1 support person)
- Pediatrics (1 parent/guardian)
- NICU (parents/guardian)
- End of life (2 visitors)
Community Health said visitors must wear masks and undergo a screening before entering its facilities.
Community’s policies will continue to evolve with the pandemic:
Community’s highest priority remains delivering quality care in the safest possible environment. Our visitor policies reflect the best evidence-based information available, and we’re confident in our safety protocols and our ability to keep patients, visitors, and employees safe.
You can find more information on these policies at eCommunity.com.