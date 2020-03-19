Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has 56 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That’s up from 39 cases reported Wednesday.

COVID-19, has been confirmed in 22 Indiana counties, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Counties reporting new cases are Owen, Tippecanoe and Wayne. Marion County has 19 confirmed cases, the most in the state.

Two people have died from the virus--one in Marion County and one in Johnson County.

The new numbers show 380 people have been tested statewide.

Here's the case breakdown by county:

Adams: 1

Bartholomew: 1

Boone: 1

Clark: 1

Fayette: 1

Floyd: 1

Franklin: 2

Hamilton: 2

Hendricks: 4

Howard: 5

Jennings: 1

Johnson: 3

Lake: 4

LaPorte: 1

Madison: 1

Marion: 19

Noble: 1

Owen: 1

St. Joseph: 3

Tippecanoe: 1

Wayne: 1

Wells: 1

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.