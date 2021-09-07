Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Indiana

(STACKER) As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

#50. Jefferson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 461 (149 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,532 (4,049 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (90 total deaths)

— 31.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (15,376 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#49. Montgomery County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 464 (178 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,287 (5,094 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (95 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (14,903 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#48. Pulaski County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 478 (59 new cases, +79% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,042 (1,364 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (50 total deaths)

— 90.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (4,704 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#47. Union County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (34 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,724 (827 total cases)

— 6.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (10 total deaths)

— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (2,679 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#46. Dubois County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 484 (207 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,998 (6,837 total cases)

— 27.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 278 (119 total deaths)

— 30.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (20,372 fully vaccinated)

— 3.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#45. Morgan County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 485 (342 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,022 (7,769 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (150 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (32,086 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#44. Fulton County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 486 (97 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,600 (2,317 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (48 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.1% (6,802 fully vaccinated)

— 26.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#43. Noble County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 494 (236 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,778 (6,578 total cases)

— 9.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (95 total deaths)

— 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (15,731 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#42. Owen County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 500 (104 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,126 (2,522 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (61 total deaths)

— 37.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (7,579 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#41. Vermillion County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (78 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,253 (2,054 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (45 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (5,975 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#40. Dearborn County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 503 (249 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,417 (6,636 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (82 total deaths)

— 22.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (21,907 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#39. Madison County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (653 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,833 (15,332 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (357 total deaths)

— 29.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (57,110 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#38. Franklin County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (115 new cases, +113% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,608 (1,959 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 154 (35 total deaths)

— 27.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.4% (6,006 fully vaccinated)

— 42.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#37. Washington County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (142 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,312 (2,891 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (43 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (9,465 fully vaccinated)

— 26.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#36. Fayette County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 506 (117 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,544 (3,129 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (67 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (7,426 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#35. Jackson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 511 (226 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,000 (5,750 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (78 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (19,337 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#34. Shelby County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 516 (231 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,647 (5,657 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (98 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (21,541 fully vaccinated)

— 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#33. Warrick County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (331 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,796 (9,321 total cases)

— 18.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (161 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (33,841 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#32. Daviess County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 528 (176 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,506 (3,504 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 306 (102 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.3% (9,113 fully vaccinated)

— 40.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#31. Clark County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 529 (626 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,183 (15,596 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 175 (207 total deaths)

— 17.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (60,452 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#30. Benton County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 549 (48 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,912 (1,217 total cases)

— 11.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (15 total deaths)

— 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.6% (3,117 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#29. Whitley County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 554 (188 new cases, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,650 (4,636 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (48 total deaths)

— 33.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (14,004 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#28. Johnson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (878 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,364 (21,138 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (401 total deaths)

— 19.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (78,213 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#27. Parke County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 585 (99 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,876 (1,842 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 106 (18 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (5,665 fully vaccinated)

— 27.7% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#26. Fountain County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 593 (97 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,224 (2,652 total cases)

— 29.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (52 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (6,383 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#25. Ripley County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 600 (170 new cases, +65% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,790 (3,906 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (71 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (11,094 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#24. Clay County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 602 (158 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,633 (3,313 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (51 total deaths)

— 8.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (12,132 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#23. Vanderburgh County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 607 (1,101 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,751 (26,766 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (413 total deaths)

— 7.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (88,843 fully vaccinated)

— 6.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#22. Sullivan County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 629 (130 new cases, +132% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,260 (2,534 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (46 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.2% (8,309 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#21. Henry County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 638 (306 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,929 (6,682 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 244 (117 total deaths)

— 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (21,047 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#20. Decatur County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 640 (170 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,527 (3,327 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (94 total deaths)

— 66.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (10,814 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#19. Ohio County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 664 (39 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,626 (683 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (11 total deaths)

— 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (3,666 fully vaccinated)

— 35.1% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#18. Miami County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 670 (238 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,253 (4,707 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (75 total deaths)

— 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (12,075 fully vaccinated)

— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#17. Wayne County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 672 (443 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,354 (8,139 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (205 total deaths)

— 46.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (26,401 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#16. Jennings County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 678 (188 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,366 (2,875 total cases)

— 17.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (52 total deaths)

— 12.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (9,204 fully vaccinated)

— 28.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#15. Wabash County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 678 (210 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,599 (4,215 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (86 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (11,167 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#14. Spencer County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 690 (140 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,695 (2,777 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (31 total deaths)

— 28.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.3% (7,562 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#13. Gibson County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 713 (240 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,779 (5,311 total cases)

— 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (100 total deaths)

— 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (13,158 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#12. Switzerland County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 716 (77 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,450 (1,016 total cases)

— 24.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 84 (9 total deaths)

— 60.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.8% (2,771 fully vaccinated)

— 44.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#11. Martin County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 722 (74 new cases, +64% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,483 (1,075 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 146 (15 total deaths)

— 31.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (4,117 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#10. Howard County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (605 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,746 (12,172 total cases)

— 17.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (249 total deaths)

— 41.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (32,952 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#9. Harrison County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 736 (298 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,059 (5,291 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (79 total deaths)

— 8.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (17,350 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#8. Scott County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 771 (184 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,146 (3,377 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (59 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (8,921 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#7. Crawford County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 794 (84 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,591 (1,226 total cases)

— 7.5% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (18 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.4% (3,318 fully vaccinated)

— 32.0% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#6. Putnam County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 833 (313 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,372 (4,649 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (65 total deaths)

— 18.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (13,492 fully vaccinated)

— 22.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#5. Orange County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 947 (186 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,267 (2,410 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 290 (57 total deaths)

— 36.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (9,204 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#4. Pike County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 969 (120 new cases, +107% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,504 (1,673 total cases)

— 7.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (35 total deaths)

— 32.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (5,984 fully vaccinated)

— 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Indiana

#3. Huntington County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 994 (363 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,696 (5,367 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (86 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (15,968 fully vaccinated)

— 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#2. Knox County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,011 (370 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,467 (4,928 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (92 total deaths)

— 17.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (15,338 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than Indiana

#1. Lawrence County, IN

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (464 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,385 (6,073 total cases)

— 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (135 total deaths)

— 39.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (18,751 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Indiana