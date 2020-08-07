COVID-19 cases reported at central Indiana schools since July

Getting kids back to schools has been a contentious issue across the state, with districts uncertain how to react to the pandemic.

Many districts have been out of session since March or April, but confirmed cases have seen an uptick around the state in recent weeks.

As more students interact with one another—whether that’s through athletics or in classrooms—positive COVID-19 tests are inevitable.

Here’s a look at the cases reported in central Indiana since July:

Avon High School: A staff member tested positive and had been in the building since July 29 (Aug. 3); a student tested positive (Aug. 5); school officials also said another staff member tested positive but didn’t come to school

Beech Grove High School: Workouts were suspended for football and boys basketball after student-athletes came in contact with someone who tested positive (July 22)

Brownsburg High School: A student tested positive; other students and staff members who were in contact with the student were ordered into quarantine (Aug. 4)

Edinburgh High School: A student tested positive; school started on July 30, and the superintendent said “all recommendations were being followed” according to the district’s re-entry plan (Aug. 4)

Fishers High School: A football player tested positive for COVID-19, leading to a temporary suspension of workouts and quarantine for more than a dozen players for 14 days (July 8)

Greenfield-Central Junior High School: A student tested positive on the first day of school; the district says other students who were in contact with the student were quarantined (July 30)

Indian Creek High School: A football coach tested positive, leading to cancellation of team activities for two days (July 27)

New Palestine High School: A football player tested positive, leading to quarantine for an unspecified number of teammates (July 30); a student who’d tested positive attended the first day of school because of an incorrect return-to-school date from their doctor; district says other students were contacted and quarantined (Aug. 3)

Noblesville High School. Noblesville High School said an individual tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said the student didn’t attend class; however, the individual did go to an NHS athletic practice. The district said they were able to quickly contact trace and individuals who have had a direct exposure have already been contacted personally and are isolating at home. (Aug. 7)

Northeastern High School: A staff member tested positive, and at least 10 Northeastern High School students were placed on a 14-day quarantine period as a result. On July 31, an event was held at the Williamsburg Community Gym and anyone who attended may have been exposed. Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and attended the event should self-quarantine for 10 days from the start of the symptoms. Those who attended the event and have questions can call the health department at 765-973-9145.

Warren Central High School. A Warren Central football player tested positive, leading to quarantine for an unspecified number of teammates (Aug. 1)