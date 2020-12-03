COVID-19 map shows 91 Indiana counties in higher community spread categories; 16 counties in red

INDIANAPOLIS – According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 91 of Indiana’s 92 counties are in the higher risk categories for coronavirus spread.

This week’s map showed 16 counties in red and 75 counties in orange. Only one county—Switzerland County—was in yellow for moderate spread. There are no counties in blue, the category denoting minimal spread.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

It was, all in all, very similar to the prior week’s map, which showed 17 counties in red and 74 counties in orange. In last week’s map, Rush County was the only Indiana county in yellow.

Current counties in the red category showing high community spread:

Allen

Blackford

Dearborn

DeKalb

Grant

Jackson

Jay

LaGrange

Lake

Parke

Scott

Wabash

Warren

Washington

White

Whitley

During the weekly COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box both expressed concerns about higher numbers in the weeks to come following Thanksgiving.

The state is looking to bring in more labs to handle the anticipated increase in testing.

A look at the state’s COVID-19 map from October 7 through December 2

The state’s COVID-19 map is based on two metrics:

The number of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents

Percent positivity as determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered

Each metric receives a score of 0-3 and the average of the two scores will be the county’s score for the week.

The different color codes range from minimal community spread (blue) to high community spread (red). The map also includes alerts for counties that have been flagged due to a large number of weekly cases.

Blue (minimal community spread)

Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions

Yellow (moderate community spread)

Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events

Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread

Orange (moderate to high community spread)

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students

No assemblies or large group activities

Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities

Red (high community spread)

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning

No assemblies or large group activities

Extracurricular activities canceled

Discourage social events

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.