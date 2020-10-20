4 deaths reported amid COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Boone County health officials say a long-term care facility is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Boone County Health Department, 37 residents and employees at Signature Healthcare at Parkwood in Lebanon have COVID-19. Four residents have died, the department said.

A strike team from the Indiana State Department of Health has been notified and is working with the facility to mitigate the spread.

From the Boone County Health Department:

We would like to take this opportunity to caution Boone County that COVID-19 is still very present in our community. We are beginning to see record-breaking COVID-19 numbers within Boone County and across the state. As the weather becomes colder, we are anticipating large numbers of influenza and COVID-19 and are especially concerned for our vulnerable populations- particularly those in long term care facilities.

The health department urges Hoosiers to get a flu shot and said the best preventative measures include hand washing, wearing face masks, avoiding crowded spaces, practicing social distancing and staying home when ill.