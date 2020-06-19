COVID-19 shifts wedding plans for Hoosier couples

INDIANAPOLIS — Like so many brides, Stephanie Smith was anxiously awaiting her special day.

But then COVID-19 struck and Smith and her fiancé had to decide what to do about their long-awaited destination wedding.

“My fiancé’s mom is from overseas, and a lot of his best friends live in different countries. International travel was pretty important to us to make sure all of his A-plus guests were there,” she explained.

After weighing all the risks and rewards, Smith and her fiancé decided to put their “happily ever after” on-hold

“The safety of loved ones is number one in our minds. We already live together. We already have this life built, and it didn’t feel like it needed to be rushed,” Smith added.

They aren’t the only ones who made that tough decision.

Darcie Kornmeyer is an event planner at Detail and Design in Indianapolis. She says nearly all of her clients have changed their original nuptial plans.

“It’s about the health and safety of their guests. It’s wondering if their guests feel comfortable enough to fly in or drive in,” she said.

Other couples have embraced modern technology such as Zoom or Facebook Live to exchange their vows in front of loved ones. Kornmeyer says she, too, has helped one friend tie the knot virtually.

“She still walked down the aisle, and they cut the cake. But it is just a different feeling.”

According to Indiana’s “Back on Track” plan, up to 250 people can gather at one time, but guests are encouraged to socially distance from one another and wear masks.