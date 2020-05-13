COVID-19 testing site open at Grand Park in Hamilton County

WESTFIELD — Hamilton County officials announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at Grand Park in Westfield.

The Indiana State Department of Health partnered with OptumServe to launch the site, which is now open to the public.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support this service along with the State Health Department,” says Christian Walker, emergency coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department. “Increased testing for our most vulnerable residents will be key to containing this virus.”

Those who wish to be tested must first register online or by calling 888-634-1116.

Officials say testing is free and insurance is not required, but those with private health insurance should bring that information with them.

“The test will involve a swab being inserted into the back of the nasal cavity,” Walker explained. “This is not the most comfortable procedure, but it helps ensure a proper sample is collected. Results will be available in two to three days. Details on how to access those results will be provided to you at the testing site.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is encouraging all who are at risk to get tested, even those not currently showing any symptoms.

“If you’re high risk because you’re 65 years or older or have other underlying health conditions like diabetes, obesity, or high blood pressure; or if you’re a member of a minority population that is at greater risk, please come get tested even if you don’t have symptoms.”

Residents who come for testing at the Grand Park campus should use Door 16 at the Grand Park Events Center only, which can be accessed off the North Drive from 191st Street.