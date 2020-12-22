COVID-19 vaccine clinics expected to launch at Indiana nursing homes before Jan.

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Long-term care patient Carlos Alegre receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Chula Vista, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The first COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Indiana’s longterm care facilities are expected to launch as early as December 28.

Residents will have an opportunity to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The state is partnering with Walgreens and CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines to nursing home residents. This week, the pharmacies began administering the vaccines to longterm care residents in other states.

According to the Indiana Health Care Association, 55,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will initially be allocated for the pharmacy partnership. More doses are expected as time goes on.

Zach Cattell, president of IHCA, said there are about 36,000 residents in Indiana nursing facilities and another 20,000 in assisted living facilities. Residents are not required to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Longterm care residents make up more than half of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. A nursing home COVID-19 dashboard by AARP ranks Indiana seventh worst in the country for resident COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents.

“We are hearing from other states [that] vaccine acceptance rate with residents is pretty high — 80-85% — at least from a colleague of mine that had some clinics run last week,” said Cattell.

IHCA says the goal is for every skilled nursing facility to have their first vaccine clinic by the end of January. Free standing assisted living facilities would come next.

Cattell said there are 534 skilled nursing facilities and more than 250 assisted living facilities in this program.

“Scheduling all of those, getting all of the consent forms from residents or the resident’s representatives, takes time,” he explained.

Cattell said the doses will be administered room to room, depending on the resident’s mobility, and other clinics will be set up in an open area with assistance of medical staff.

“Getting this vaccine is very important, and we know that our longterm care facilities and their residents are very hopeful for that,” Cattell said.