COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age for Hoosiers lowered to 30

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced on Monday that Hoosiers ages 30 and older are now eligible to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine. This expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.

On Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older also will be able to schedule a vaccine.

Vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 530 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.

Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.

From ISDH:

Who is eligible to receive vaccine?

If you are an Indiana resident and answer yes to any of these questions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Are you age 30 or older?

Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include: Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc. This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care

Examples include: Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)

(Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients) Are you a first responder (firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) who is regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid ?

(firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) Are you an educator or support staff? Examples include: Teacher or staff in pre-K through high school, childcare center or Head Start and Early Start programs Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers

Examples include: