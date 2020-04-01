Decatur County Travel Warning to go into effect Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. -- Decatur County issued a Travel Warning that will go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m., the Decatur County sheriff confirmed Tuesday.

The warning is in response to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

A Travel Warning is the highest level or travel advisory.

Under the warning, Decatur County says travel is restricted except for the following:

Emergency management workers, as defined by Indiana law

All health care service providers, including doctor offices, hospitals, pharmacies, and therapy establishments, and those seeking emergency medical care

Essential City of Greensburg and Decatur County governmental service offices

Veterinarian clinics (for emergencies only)

Funeral homes

Media

Employees who work in public utilities infrastructure

Decatur County says travel is further restricted under the warning except for the following when traveling to and from, only when the work cannot be done remotely, and only between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.:

Grocery stores or other retailers and manufacturers/suppliers/processors of food (not to include restaurants or liquor stores)

Organizations providing essential services such as community food assistance

Social Service agencies, e.g. Red Cross, Salvation Army, etc.

Utility and trash services

Postal/delivery services

Public transportation providers for medical purposes only

Agricultural operations

Legal services

Laundromats

Auto repair businesses for emergencies only

Those required by law enforcement or court order

Banks and other financial institutions (only drive-thru service for customers)

Home-based healthcare services

Critical trades where the work is necessary

Decatur County will join Marion County as the only counties in Indiana under a Travel Warning.