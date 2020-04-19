Department of health reports 577 additional COVID-19 cases in Indiana, 562 total deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 577 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday’s report. That brings the state’s total to 11,210 cases.

The agency reported an additional 17 confirmed deaths of the coronavirus in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 562. The ISDH says deaths are reported based on when data is received by the department. The data may occur over multiple days.

Marion County reported the most new cases at 266, bringing its total to 3,889 cases and 192 deaths – the most in the state.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Cass (19), Delaware (18), Grant (20), Hamilton (20), Hendricks (38), Johnson (17), Lake (12), Madison (10) and St. Joseph (15). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The new numbers show 61,142 people have been tested statewide. The state has not provided information on recoveries.