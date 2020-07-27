DePauw to have only freshmen, sophomores on campus this fall, barring exceptions

GREENCASTLE — DePauw University announced Monday that only freshman and sophomore students will be allowed on campus this fall, with a few exceptions for upperclassmen in specific situations.

The university hopes to have all students return to campus in the spring.

During fall term, we will prioritize first-year, sophomore (Class of 2023) and new transfer students who want to live and study on campus; international students who must remain on campus due to travel and government regulations; students whose home environment is not conducive to academic success; students who exhibit particular academic risk; and selected student leaders, including some RAs, peer mentors and organizational, and Greek leaders. Should space permit, after allowing for necessary isolation and quarantine capacity, we also hope to be able to welcome, in priority order, some seniors and juniors. DePauw University President Lori S. White

DePauw says the reduced number of on-campus students will minimize the risk of illness and enable the university to practice physical distancing throughout campus.

The university released the following details:

Every student will have a single-occupancy room, including students living in Greek housing, which also allows students to quarantine in place, rather than in isolation, if needed.

Appropriate physical/social distancing will be easier to maintain, with added flexibility for in-person classroom spaces and formats.

Adequate isolation space capacity, as per health department guidelines, will be available.

Click here for more details on DePauw’s 2020 plans.