DNR’s first ‘Free Fishing Day’ set for Sunday, May 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While we’re in the middle of a pandemic, Sunday marks the first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days.

The promotion allows Indiana residents to fish public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.

“When fishing or doing any other activity, Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing,” the Department of Natural Resources noted in its news release.

Several workshops scheduled around the state for May have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, DNR said.

Here are the scheduled Free Fishing Days for this year:

May 3

June 6

June 7

Sept. 26

You can learn more information here.