Eli Lilly expands drive-thru testing for COVID-19 to Indianapolis first responders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Eli Lilly and Company announced Monday they will expand drive-thru testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to Indianapolis first responders.

The expansion begins Tuesday at its downtown corporate headquarters.

On Monday, Lilly began offering drive-thru testing for active front-line health care workers. Those tested were required to provide their doctor’s fax number to receive test results within one to three days.

Lilly says the additional group eligible for testing includes first-line responders in Indianapolis such as public safety, fire and ambulance public servants. Testing of first-line responders "will be determined and directed by individual public safety agencies’ occupational health provider in conjunction with the Emergency Operations Center safety officer to ensure the criteria for testing is met," Lilly said in a press release. First-line responders should contact their line management on Tuesday to receive further instructions.

Lilly’s drive-through COVID-19 testing site is not yet available to the general public.

As more testing kits have become available, nearly 2,000 Hoosiers have been tested.

At 10 a.m. Monday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health announced there were 259 positive cases in the state, 110 of them in Marion County, and a total of seven deaths.

“Since the beginning of this national emergency, the Marion County Public Health Department has been working diligently to expand testing in Indianapolis,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. “We are grateful Lilly has stepped forward to ensure that local first responders have access to drive-through testing, as well as for the company’s continued commitment to our city.”

