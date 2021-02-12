Walmart and Sam’s Club expands COVID-19 vaccines through new federal program

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Friday, Hoosiers can get vaccinated for COVID-19 at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Right now, only essential workers like health care professionals and Hoosiers 65 years and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Eligible Hoosiers can schedule their vaccine appointment through Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. You can also use the Indiana State Department of Health’s vaccination scheduler.

More than 1,000 store locations will be participating.

In Indiana, that includes stores in Indianapolis, Fishers and Carmel.

Click here for the latest list of Indiana Walmart and Sam’s Club stores participating.