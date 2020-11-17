Expect longer turnaround times for COVID-19 results as demand for testing increases

DJ Ottman processes COVID-19 tests in the lab at Indiana University on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo Provided By Indiana University)

INDIANAPOLIS — The demand for COVID-19 testing is increasing rapidly amid the rising coronavirus cases, and doctors are warning that it will likely take longer to receive results.

“I do think you’ll see longer turnaround times for diagnostic testing simply because the volume of tests that are going to be required to be performed are going to increase, potentially dramatically,” said Joe Meyer, senior vice president of system operations at IU Health.

Unfortunately, more testing, and therefore longer wait times, also delays the work of contact tracers for each positive case.

“By the time somebody who was maybe a close contact finds out, ‘Hey, you were a close contact,’ it’s been a week,” said Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president for medical affairs at Franciscan Health. “You probably have either manifested symptoms by now or not yourself, and so we’re kind of two or three steps behind.”

Dr. Doehring advises those who had a high risk exposure — within six feet of an infected person not wearing a mask for 15 minutes — to act as if they are COVID positive.

“Personally, a negative test doesn’t really tell me anything in the immediate aftermath of a high risk exposure.” Doehring said. “So personally, I would recommend quarantining if the risk is that high, and monitor yourself for symptoms.”

IU Health’s labs were turning around test results within one day when we interviewed them late last week. Now, the turnaround time is just under two days. The health system does its own testing using its own labs and offers these services to some other hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

“The demand could far out strip the supply of testing,” Meyer said. “I think we are in a delicate situation as this community spread increases so dramatically.”

To alleviate some of the long wait times at the three testing sites for the Marion County Health Department, the agency is requiring people to register for their tests beforehand, starting immediately. To register, visit MarionHealth.org/indycovid or call 317-221-5515.

The Indiana State Health Department can connect you to free COVID-19 testing as well. Visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.

As always, doctors and healthcare experts stress the basic guidelines.

“Please mask, please wash your hands, please socially distance, which is defined as six feet or further apart,” Meyer urged.