Experts encourage parents to vaccinate children for COVID-19: ‘Your greater risk is not choosing the vaccine’

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Later this week, another 17 million people in the United States will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues its final guidance, kids ages 12 to 15 will be able to roll up their sleeves to get their shot.

“With the exciting news from Pfizer, it’s hopefully going to help curb the pandemic,” said Melissa McMasters, an infectious disease specialist with Marion County Health Department.

The Food and Drug Administration says children 12 to 15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine — an important milestone in reaching herd immunity.

“A lot of times adolescence and kids have the infection, but they don’t show any symptoms, so that means they are really efficient at spreading the virus,” McMasters said.

“By protecting the younger population against COVID, we also protect the older population,” said Dr. Robin Ledyard, chief medical officer for Community Health Network.

So are vaccine clinics equipped to immunize this new age group?

“There are plenty of vaccines in the Hoosier State and across the country,” Dr. Ledyard said. “The problem is trying to address the folks who are reluctant or hesitant about the safety.”

“One of the conversations I’ve had with parents is people think choosing the vaccine is a risk,” McMasters said. “Really in a pandemic, your greater risk is not choosing the vaccine and being exposed to a new, emerging virus.”

Experts say parents need to consider the timing of when to vaccinate their child.

“As they get closer to going back to school, there are vaccines that are recommended for school, and there has to be some spacing between,” McMasters said.

“There is nothing but hope,” Dr. Ledyard said. “This isn’t about me, this isn’t about you, but about how we work together.”

The CDC is expected to sign off on the move Wednesday, meaning Thursday could be the first day shots are available for children 12 to 15 years old.