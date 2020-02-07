Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The next few weeks are a hotbed of sports activity in Indy. The NFL combine underway as we speak, and the regional round of the NCAA Men's March Madness tournament is coming next month. Both will bring an influx of people to the Circle City with their germs included. It's prompting talks about the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve talked to the NBA this week," explains Rick Fuson, President of Pacers Sports Entertainment, "They have a direct pipeline to the CDC. Certainly, we talk to our state health people."