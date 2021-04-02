Experts to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine during free April 7 event

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, even as more than 1 million people have been fully vaccinated in Indiana.

A free virtual event on Wednesday, April 7 aims to dispel some of the myths and provide reassurance for those grappling with vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Virginia Caine with the Marion County Public Health Department joined FOX59 Morning News to talk about the program

You can learn more about the event here. It’s free and starts at 7 p.m.

The Marion County Public Health Department also offers online resources about COVID-19 and the vaccine.