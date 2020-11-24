Fake stimulus checks and paid clinical trials: Protect yourself from COVID-19 scams

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scammers are setting their sights squarely on Americans.

The Federal Trade Commission has received more than 79,000 reports of fraud related to COVID-19, resulting in $97 million in money lost to fraud.

The claims typically come as messages from friends or contacts offering you a stimulus check and asking you to click a link.

“Don’t go for that. Don’t click on it. Don’t do anything because here’s what’s going to happen. You could click on it and some malware could download onto your computer,” said Tim Maniscalo, CEO and president of the Central Indiana Better Business Bureau.

Maniscalo warned of another scam that’s popped up in recent days—this one related to a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“So, you may get an email, something on social media, that says, ‘Hey, if you go and participate in one of these trials, you’ll get paid.’ And they’re offering things like a thousand dollars to go with one of these trials and be in one of these trials.”

In a real clinical trial, you’ll be asked for your medical history. If you need to investigate something further, go to clinicaltrials.gov, which has a list of every legitimate trial out there.

“Information like your Social Security number, your bank account—they don’t need that for these clinical trials,” Maniscalo said, adding that the clinical trials would never need that information.

Also beware of fake COVID-19 contact tracers. Real contact tracers will call by phone instead of email. Most importantly, they’ll never ask you for money.

“[Scammers] are very, very good at taking what kind of are the current events and finding some sort of angle to scam people.”

In the past eight months, the Better Business Bureau has seen the number of COVID-related scams go up.

“And the reason for that is, number one, we’re spending a lot more time on our computers, on our smartphones, scammers know that and they’re sending out a lot more scams that way, Maniscalo said.

“Number two, a lot of us are alone now, and it’s a lot easier to fall for a scam when you don’t have someone to check in with.”