FDIC postpones Indianapolis convention citing COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) has been postponed, according to convention organizers.

An FDIC statement released Thursday said, "We are postponing FDIC International and are in conversations with the Indiana Convention Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau for new dates and we ask that you bear with us as we evaluate all opportunities."

FDIC International is the biggest firefighter convention in North America, and was set to run from Monday, April 20 to Saturday, April 25 in Indianapolis.

In the statement released on their website, conference organizers said they want to "prioritize the safety and health of our attendees, exhibitors, customers and staff above all else."

The massive fire and emergency services conference was expecting around 30,000 people to be in attendance and around $35 million to the Indianapolis economy.

Read the full statement from FDIC's website:

In light of the recent activities around COVID-19, we are continuing to prioritize the safety and health of our attendees, exhibitors, customers and staff above all else. We are postponing FDIC International and are in conversations with the Indiana Convention Center and Convention & Visitors Bureau for new dates and we ask that you bear with us as we evaluate all opportunities.



We are in communication with the local and state authorities to ensure we are following all guidelines for the event. I know, that we are certainly not alone as many of you are also facing difficult situations in the communities you live in and serve.



In the following days we will have more information to share with you and will reach out to you at that time. As always, I appreciate your support of FDIC. If you have any questions or concerns now, please do talk to a member of our team.