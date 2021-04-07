FEMA mass vaccine clinic held at Gary park

GARY, Ind. — The state’s latest mass vaccination clinic opened at Gary’s Roosevelt Park on Wednesday. The clinic is being operated in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The clinic runs from April 7 to June 2. The plan is to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the first three weeks of the clinic and second doses during the second three weeks.

The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given during the final two weeks.

Appointments can be made through ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 to schedule.

The Gary Public Transportation Corp. (GPTC) bus system is providing free rides to the Roosevelt site to people who show the driver their appointment confirmation. IU Health also is providing free transportation from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays. To schedule transportation through IU Health, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258).

The site in Gary will be able to administer up to 2,000 vaccinations per day. It will be a drive-thru operation but will have a walk-up option for individuals who arrive by bus or other means of transportation.

The drive-thru entrance is located at 2145 Harrison St., Gary. The walk-up entrance can be accessed at 730 W. 25th Ave.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.