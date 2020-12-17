For second week in a row, state’s COVID-19 map shows all 92 Indiana counties in higher risk categories for transmission; 26 counties in red

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second week in a row, all 92 Indiana counties fell within the higher risk categories for coronavirus spread.

Last week marked the first time that had happened since the Indiana State Department of Health began releasing its weekly map tracking the spread of COVID-19 in the Hoosier State.

The Dec. 16 update showed 26 Indiana counties are in the red category denoting high community spread. That’s down from 36 counties in the red last week. Indiana’s remaining 66 counties were in the orange category denoting moderate to high community spread.

For the second consecutive week, zero Indiana counties fell in the blue (minimal spread) or yellow (moderate spread) categories.

Last week (left) and this week (right)

Here are the counties in red:

Allen

Blackford

Brown

Carroll

Daviess

Dearborn

DeKalb

Dubois

Elkhart

Franklin

Fountain

Grant

Jay

Knox

LaGrange

Lake

Miami

Morgan

Owen

Parke

Ripley

Scott

Starke

Warren

White

Whitley

The state’s COVID-19 map is based on two metrics:

The number of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents

Percent positivity as determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered

Each metric receives a score of 0-3 and the average of the two scores will be the county’s score for the week.

The different color codes range from minimal community spread (blue) to high community spread (red). The map also includes alerts for counties that have been flagged due to a large number of weekly cases.

Blue (minimal community spread)

Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions

Yellow (moderate community spread)

Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events

Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread

Orange (moderate to high community spread)

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students

No assemblies or large group activities

Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities

Red (high community spread)

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning

No assemblies or large group activities

Extracurricular activities canceled

Discourage social events

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.