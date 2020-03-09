State’s fourth case of coronavirus confirmed in northeast Indiana

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A person in northeast Indiana tested positive for coronavirus, marking the state’s reported fourth case since Friday.

The patient at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville has been found to have COVID-19, WANE 15 has learned.

Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County’s health officer, confirmed that the patient has a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19. Gaff said results of testing on the patient were received from the state Department of Health Sunday night.

“Presumptive positive” means a test has come back positive for the infection but still needs confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case has not yet been confirmed by the the CDC or the Indiana State Department of Health.

Gaff told WANE 15 that health officials are investigating the patient and any contacts they may have had. He said the patient had recently traveled to Florida.

On Monday, superintendents from East Noble Schools and West Noble Schools sent letters to parents that both said a 54-year-old man had been diagnosed with coronavirus at Parkview Noble Hospital. The letters both indicated the man did not have school-age children.

The letters also said the districts had not been ordered to close schools.

Three other cases have come to light in recent days, including two involving adults. One case involved a Marion County man who traveled to Boston for a conference in late February. A second case involving a Hendricks County resident came from the same source.

A child in Hendricks County also tested positive, prompting Hickory Elementary School in Avon to close until the beginning of April.

Congressman Jim Banks said in a statement Monday that his office was aware of the case and has requested “regular updates.”

“Our office has become aware that an individual at Parkview Noble Hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19. We’ve also learned that the East Noble School Corporation learned of the development and notified families and staff this morning that the infected individual does not have school age children. As such, my office reached out to Parkview Health, the Noble County Health Department and East Noble School Corporation. We’ve requested regular updates on the new coronavirus case and offered any assistance our office can provide.” Rep. Jim Banks