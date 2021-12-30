Franciscan Health changes visitor guidelines as COVID hospitalizations spike

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health Central Indiana is changing visitor guidelines at its hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis (8111 South Emerson Avenue) and Franciscan Health Mooresville (1201 Hadley Road) will only be allowed one visitor each day. The person can not change during their hospitalization.

In a release, the hospital says it is making the move “after consultation with the leaderships of Franciscan Alliance and Indiana State Department of Health.”

Both hospitals are seeing an increase of inpatients, and according to Franciscan Health, the majority are unvaccinated.

The organization will also continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. You must pass a screening to be able to enter the hospitals.

Visitors must be 18 and older and are required to wear a hospital-provided isolation mask. They also need to social distance and practice good hand-cleansing hygiene.

Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both hospitals.

To view full details of the visitation guidelines, go here.