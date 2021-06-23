Franklin College outlines protocols for vaccinated, unvaccinated students

INDIANAPOLIS– Franklin College says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations this fall, but there will be some limitations for those who decide not to get vaccinated.

“These distinctions are in place only to ensure student safety and subject to change pending additional guidance from the CDC or local health officials,” said Vice President for Student Development & Dean of Students Dr. Andrew B. Jones.

Franklin College says fully vaccinated students:

Will NOT have to participate in surveillance testing (unless required for athletic compliance)

Will NOT have to quarantine if identified through contact tracing (unless symptomatic)

Will NOT have to wear masks indoors or outdoors

Will NOT have to practice social distancing

Will be eligible for study away programs

Those who are not vaccinated:

WILL be required to participate in surveillance testing (at their own expense; details about cost and frequency of testing to be announced)

WILL be required to isolate or quarantine, off campus, if positive or identified through contact tracing

MAY have to wear masks indoors in some circumstances

MAY have to practice social distancing in some circumstances

Will NOT be eligible for study away programs

The college said students who upload documentation showing full vaccination will be entered into a raffle with the following prizes:

(10) $100 gifts card to the bookstore

(2) Designated parking spots in residential parking

(1) free meal plan for the year