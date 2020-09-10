Free COVID19 testing sites open to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, more than two dozen free coronavirus testing sites will open across the state.

Officials say they hope to have a total of 95 sites open by the end of the month.

“We expect these local health department sites to be able to do between 100 and 200 tests per day depending on the population density and demand,” said Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner.

Marion County will have three coronavirus testing sites, Hamilton will have four, Hendricks and Hancock will both have two each and Johnson County will have one.

Box says the testing sites were made possible by a $30 million federal CARES Act grant. Each site will be run by local health department officials.

Children ages 5 and up will be able to get tested as well with a nasal swab. Antibody tests for children will not be available.

To find out the closest site near you, click here.