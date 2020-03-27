FSSA offers new tool to help Hoosiers in need of food assistance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The state is providing a new resource for families in need for food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration partnered with the state’s food banks, the Indy Hunger Network and Feeding Indiana’s Hungry to create a map that helps Hoosiers in need of food assistance. It is searchable by address.

“Many Hoosiers’ situations have changed as a result of our state’s important and necessary response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, FSSA secretary. “We know there is a significant need for families – many of whom have never needed assistance before. We hope this tool helps them locate resources to meet their food and nutrition needs during this crisis and in the future.”

The map includes food pantries and meal sites. Food pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up food to prepare at home, while meal sites served pack meals that are ready to eat.

The FSSA has encouraged food pantries to remain open during the pandemic and asked for volunteers under the age of 60 to lend a hand.

You can find the map here.