Garbage pickup, Indy playground closures among coronavius changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- In response to the the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Indianapolis announced changes to some of its agencies' services following state and local "stay-at-home" orders.

The orders remain in effect until at least April 6.

While trash pickup continues as normal, the Department of Public Works is making changes to heavy trash pick-up. From March 30 until April 10, DPW is suspending heavy trash pick up after seeing an increase of 30% last week in solid waste.

"We would just advise people against putting that big piece of furniture out because it's not going to be able to be taken in the next two weeks," said Ben Easley, DPW spokesperson.

The Citizens' Transfer Station will continue to operate on Saturdays. This way, people who must drop off heavy trash items can do so. You can find more information on necessary drop off of heavy trash items on the city's website.

Indianapolis is also suspending the household hazardous waste drop offs via the ToxDrop program until at least April 11.

DPW will continue servicing the city's roads, including filling potholes.

Indy's Parks and Recreation Department is suspending all programming, with the exception of the food access and delivery. They are closing their facilities and their playgrounds. The sale of dog park passes is also suspended at this time.

The city's golf courses, trails and outdoor spaces will remain open, but they ask people to continue following all health guidelines.

"We all know that we're in this together, so we want to do whatever we can to contribute," said Ronnetta Spalding, Indy Parks and Recreation spokesperson.

The changes to the business and neighborhood services include:

Although complaints will still be taken, non-emergency inspection and investigation of civil violations will be suspended.

Non-emergency enforcement related to civil violations will be suspended, including towing of vehicles reported as abandoned.

The lobby at 1200 Madison Avenue will remain closed. Permit applications can be submitted online, or by drop-off.

Special event permits will not be issued until further notice.

Adoptions and animal intake at IACS will be by appointment only.

Investigation of non-emergency animal-related complaints will be suspended.

The changes to the Department of Metropolitan Development include:

DMD has temporarily suspended any showings of houses in the Renew Indianapolis inventory.

Residents should expect delays or postponements in the sale of landbank properties.

DMD has postponed any board/commission hearings for the week of 3/23 and is working toward a digital solution in accordance with Governor Holcomb’s executive order and guidance from the State’s Public Access Counselor.

DMD staff will be implementing new digital tools for public comment relative to Planning and Historic Preservation zoning and architectural review cases.