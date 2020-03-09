Gas prices drop below $2 in central Indiana amid price war, coronavirus fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You may have noticed cheaper gas prices lately. That’s because there’s been a global drop in demand for oil because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia announced it would expand crude production after Russia rejected calls to cut production to stabilize oil prices.

The Financial Times reports Saudi Arabia plans to drive the price of oil down to gain a larger market share.

U.S. oil prices crashed as much as 34% to a four-year low of $27.34 a barrel.

Crude was recently trading down 27% to $30.04 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, plunged 26% to $33.49 a barrel.

Both oil contracts are on track for their worst day since 1991, according to Refinitiv.

According to Gas Buddy, over a dozen gas stations in central Indiana are selling gas below $2 per gallon.