Gleaners changes food pick up as coronavirus precaution

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is making a slight change to its distribution from the Community Cupboard Food Pantry.

Beginning Tuesday, people will pick up their boxes of food from a drive through, not by walking into the building.

"You're going to be greeted by several people along the way, asked a couple of questions about what you want," said CEO and CFO Joe Slater. "Then we have some pre-built boxes as well as some fresh produce items."

The pantry hours remain the same for the thousands of families Gleaners serves. They serve some of the most vulnerable groups in our community, including the elderly and those with serious health conditions, and they do not want them to catch the virus.

"We want to make sure that we do everything we can to get them the food assistance they need, as normal, but also do it in a way that doesn't expose them to the spread of virus at this time," Slater said.

Gleaners is anticipating a growing need for their services, especially as the economy feels the impact of the virus and more people are quarantined.

"You don't have to look real hard," Slater said. "If any of us lost two weeks worth of wages unexpectedly, right? There's still so many in our population that are paycheck to paycheck. And, if you miss a paycheck or two, that can really cause a big problem. That is hard to recover from."

Gleaners said an expected increase in need means they will likely need more volunteers too.

"Certainly, we expect our demand to go up as there's economic shock," Slater said. "People that are most vulnerable experience a heightened level of food insecurity, and they rely on charitable food relief."

Much like 401K plans, Gleaners is feeling the impact of a shaky stock market. Over the last couple of weeks, Slater said they lost $700,000 from their endowment fund.

"It will take some time for those funds to recover," Slater admitted. "We do rely on a certain percentage of those gains to be used in our operations. One dollar to Gleaners provides five meals in the community, so that's 3.5 million meals."

For more information on the modifications Gleaners is making in light of the Coronavirus, visit their website.

