GM Kokomo plant hiring more workers to help build ventilators

KOKOMO, Ind. – The GM plant in Kokomo continues building ventilators—and needs more people to help in that effort.

The plant shifted production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it needs about 300 people to work third shift. Prospective employees should be comfortable working with their hands and handling small parts. The plant also needs people with computer skills.

The facility employs about 700 people and is following CDC guidelines to keep workers safe from the coronavirus as they build ventilators.

Workers get masks every day, sanitize throughout their shift and also undergo temperature scans.

The plant needs to make 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. There have been some challenges, especially because many of the parts come from outside the U.S.

“As COVID has hit many different countries, a lot of your suppliers have times when they’ve been shut down to clean and do other things to try to keep that pipeline running,” said plant manager Liz Gutierrez.

Despite those challenges, the pipeline has been running and the plant remains on schedule to meet its goal. The facility has shipped about 3,000 ventilators to hospitals across the country.

Anyone interested in applying can visit GM’s website.