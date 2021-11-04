Gov. Holcomb directs attorney general, Department of Labor to file lawsuit over federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to challenge the federal vaccine mandate announced on Thursday.

Holcomb said he has directed the Indiana Department of Labor and Attorney General Todd Rokita to work together on a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

In a statement on the move, Holcomb described the mandate as an “overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers.”

Holcomb added that he supports use of the vaccine but believes the “unprecedented” federal approach would have unintended consequences on workers and the supply chain.

The federal policy announced Thursday would affect tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees. It stipulates that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation. The new requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses.

Tougher rules will apply to another 17 million people who work in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid. Those workers will not have an option for testing and will need to be vaccinated.

It was unclear how OSHA planned to enforce the rules. A senior administration official said the agency would target companies if it gets complaints.

Here’s the governor’s statement:

I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS. This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report