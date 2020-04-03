Gov. Holcomb extends state’s stay-at-home order for another 2 weeks

UPDATE: Gov. Holcomb extended the state’s stay-at-home order by another two weeks and the state’s public health emergency through May 3.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will provide another update Friday on the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana.

The governor said Thursday that Indiana schools would close for the rest of the academic year. He said more executive action would be announced Friday, with many expecting him to extend the state’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire April 7.

The governor has been holding daily briefings via video conferencing and encouraging Hoosiers to engage in social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said 102 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, with 3,437 cases of coronavirus reported in the state so far.