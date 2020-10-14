Gov. Holcomb expected to announce update on statewide mask mandate during weekly briefing

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s statewide mask mandate is set to expire Saturday unless Gov. Eric Holcomb extends it.

The mask mandate went into effect in July and remained in place even as the state moved into Stage 5 of the governor’s “Back on Track” reopening plan.

Three weeks ago, Holcomb rolled back most of the state’s restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes. Events with more than 500 people must submit a safety plan to health officials.

Since then, Indiana has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting multiple days with more than 1,500 new daily cases. Hospitalizations are at levels not seen since the end of May, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The governor believes Hoosiers have let their guard down at gatherings like weddings and parties, leading to a larger number of infections. Individual and group actions have had a major impact on the reopening plan.

“If we want to continue to help folks who need help, we need our economy to be open, we can’t have it both ways, we can’t say, ‘Everybody needs to stay home shutdown’ and ‘Oh, what are we going to do with all of the problems over here?’ because that’s how we help people,” Holcomb told WANE.

Holcomb is expected to announce his decision on the mask mandate during his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. We’ll stream it right here.