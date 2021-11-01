Gov. Holcomb extends COVID-19 public health emergency, suggests changes on horizon in future months

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended COVID-19 executive orders through November but suggested they might be scaled back by December.

Holcomb added a provision that says the health commissioner can authorize vaccinations in children under 11 when the federal government makes younger kids eligible.

The orders further extend an easing of certain licensing rules for people in the medical profession.

Some provisions were removed, including a directive for hospitals to consider postponing non-emergency procedures.

“While I am extending the state public health emergency for this next month to extend these critical capabilities directly tied to it, I have instructed my staff and the relevant agencies over the next few weeks to bring me a plan that contemplates options to wind down our executive orders and end the state public health emergency in the near future,” Holcomb said.

More than 3.36 million Indiana residents are fully vaccinated, according to the health department.