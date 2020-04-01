Gov. Holcomb holding daily briefing on Indiana’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials will hold their daily briefing on Indiana’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

The news conference, which is being conducted virtually, is set for 2:30 p.m. from the Governor’s Office.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and other state officials will join the governor to provide updates on the pandemic’s impact on Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported in its Wednesday morning update that 65 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 in Indiana. There are 2,565 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.